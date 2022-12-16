It is worth noting that, in the same week President Joe Biden signed a bill protecting the right of same-sex couples and interracial couples to marry, the Indonesian parliament passed new laws that ban sex outside of marriage. Significantly, Indonesia’s lawmakers also outlawed criticism of the country’s president.

The religious fundamentalists’ impulse toward state control over private lives is not unique to Indonesia, nor is the lean into authoritarian leadership. There is a cross current between the most militant evangelical culture warriors and white nationalist extremists. If former President Donald Trump could be president for life and certain types of so-called sinful behavior banned, both groups would be pleased.

It is no surprise that legislation that states must recognize same-sex marriages across state lines has caused tears and anger in socially conservative precincts. It is a revolutionary change. Not that many years ago, Biden and a majority of people in Congress passed the Defense of Marriage Act and President Bill Clinton signed it (though in the dead of night, as if he were ashamed of joining in on the anti-gay legislation). But Biden took a very different direction when, as vice president, he came out in favor of gay marriage even before President Barack Obama.

Then, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage for same sex couples and the world changed. What the Supreme giveth, though, it can taketh away, and the now-reinforced conservative majority on the court has given hints that it could reverse the ruling. Thus, we have the new law from a Congress still in control of Democrats for a few more weeks.

On the one hand, it is easy to understand the discomfort with this development among religious conservatives. Throughout human history, marriage has been reserved for straight people. Both the Bible and the Koran frown on any alternative. On the other hand, though, having seen how same-sex couples in this country have demonstrated the value and importance of a marriage bond, it is hard to see how the institution of marriage has been harmed, and not helped, by the change. In fact, it is harder to understand why anyone is so disturbed that they would want the state to enforce their narrow morality on all of us.

