Much as it would be nice to think our legal system rests purely on high principles and ethics, the fact is that judges can be shopped. Look hard enough and one can find somebody in a black robe holding a gavel who is inclined to give you the result you seek in a legal proceeding. This is not necessarily corrupt; it is more often the result of jurists being mere mortals with personal biases and particular political beliefs.

Despite the idealistic view we have long had about the highest court in our land, justices on the U.S. Supreme Court can be shopped, too, and, for several decades, conservatives in the legal world backed by big money from right-wing donors have gone binge shopping. Starting in law schools, they have identified conservative-minded aspiring lawyers to groom, gotten them appointed to lower courts and then aided their rise to higher levels.

During the Trump administration, this effort bore abundant fruit with the appointment of three very conservative justices to the Supreme Court. And the big payoff came on Friday when the court’s conservative majority struck down Roe v. Wade, the 50-year-old decision that had guaranteed American women the right to control their own bodies and choose to have abortions in the early stages of pregnancy.

The majority cloaked their decision in lofty language and references to history, but the reality is that all those words simply justified what they were always inclined to do (even if they obfuscated that fact during Senate hearings before they were confirmed).

One member of the majority, Justice Clarence Thomas, was bold enough to reveal his next targets, insisting in his concurring opinion that striking down the right to abortion logically opens the way to restricting access to birth control, prohibiting same-sex marriages and making consenting adults liable to old-fashioned sodomy laws. Conservative culture warriors are probably already plotting the court cases that will eventually bring those issues before Thomas and his compatriots.

If, as the conservative justices believe, historical cultural practices should overrule newly-obtained rights, they should, for consistency’s sake, also seek to overturn Loving v. Virginia, the 1967 Supreme Court ruling that established the right to racially-mixed marriages. After all, through most of American history, miscegenation was illegal in many places and frowned upon in most.

Of course, the justices are less concerned with legal consistency than with getting the result they want. And, besides, Justice Thomas, the second Black American to serve on the court, and his blonde, fair-skinned wife might object.

