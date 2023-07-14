The primary election for seven Seattle City Council seats is coming on Aug. 1, and 45 citizens have tossed their proverbial hats into one or another of those seven rings.

It is good news, I suppose, that so many people are willing to take on such a tough, often thankless, job, although the number of candidates who are truly qualified to become good council members is far short of 45.

How do voters sort out so many choices? Much of the rhetoric employed by even the best candidates is less-than-revealing. Everybody is for fixing the homeless problem, keeping communities safe and treating everyone fairly. The details that are left out of campaign brochures are what matter more.

A significant proportion of the folks running are advocates and activists for particular social causes. Those causes are worthy, no doubt, but the work of the current council has been undermined by members whose focus is too narrow, too tied to single-issue crusades.

What Seattle needs is leaders who have the concerns of everyone in mind; from the homeless person who is addicted to drugs living in a tent to the small-business owner besieged by crime; from the folks in South Park to the families in Laurelhurst; from the hipsters on Capitol Hill to the immigrants in Lake City.

This is still a great city. We need people on the city council who love it all.

