“I’m sorry, I can no longer legally perform your abortion,” I said to the young woman sitting in front of me, whose ultrasound had confirmed her pregnancy at 11 weeks.

“I can’t tell anyone I’m pregnant,” she responded. “I’ll lose my job if I take any more time off. I can’t become a parent right now.”

“You could travel to California, Las Vegas, or somewhere in New Mexico,” I suggested, offering the only option I could knowing it was impossible for her and that just the day before I could have safely provided her with the actual care she needed.

As a family medicine resident, training to care for people through all options of pregnancy, I went to Arizona to grow my skills performing surgical and medication abortions. Little did I know, I would witness the state’s regression back to a Civil War-era law.

By becoming an abortion provider, I am providing safe, evidence-based care that saves lives, respects bodily autonomy and prevents forced parenthood. At the Camelback Family Planning clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, I performed surgical procedures and counseled patients on abortion options. That was true until Sept. 23, when Arizona Judge Kellie Johnson ruled to revive a law from 1864 banning abortions in the state except when a pregnant person’s life is at risk. We could no longer provide an essential service because of a law from a time when slavery was legal and women did not have the right to vote.

With that ruling, I experienced the tragedy of an abortion ban. I witnessed patients’ tears, fear and confusion as the basic right to choose was taken from them. One day, I performed a 16-week abortion procedure for a woman who had been sexually assaulted; the next, I denied care. That same procedure had become an illegal, jail-able crime.

After the fall of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, making abortion no longer a constitutional right, Camelback Family Planning was one of the only clinics in the state that remained open, providing both medication and surgical abortions. Every morning, more than 20 people were lined up. They had been there since 4 a.m. and we could not take them all. Even the patients we could take had to come back again the next day due to the state’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period. The clinic was overbooking to accommodate all the patients they could. Each day I saw incredible strength as people chose their physical and mental health, their current and future families, and their autonomy.

Following the Arizona abortion ban, I felt, for the first time as a physician, that I was providing worse care than what I had been trained to do. The clinic staff and I could do nothing but give out websites for reputable and safe ways to obtain medication abortion pills and contact information for out-of-state clinics. For many, traveling out-of-state to obtain care will be impossible.

With the judiciary reneging a constitutional right to people’s bodily autonomy, we must elect officials who will restore and advance reproductive justice. In Arizona, I urge residents to vote Democrat: In Arizona, that’s candidates such as Katie Hobbs for governor and all NARAL-supported candidates. For Washington residents, I ask you to show your support by donating to the Abortion Fund of Arizona, Support Access to Abortion Care in Arizona and Arizona Planned Parenthood. In addition, the injustices happening in Arizona are not isolated. People around the country are being stripped of their reproductive rights. Write letters to your politicians voicing that you do not support any abortion ban for the people of your state and vote for pro-abortion rights politicians in your upcoming elections.