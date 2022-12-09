Friday was a special day for many same-sex couples who were first able to marry their partners in Washington state 10 years ago.

In the Nov. 6, 2012, election, Washington, Maine and Maryland became the first U.S. states where voters approved same-sex marriages at the ballot box, a particular point of pride. Same-sex marriage had been made legal elsewhere, mostly by the courts.

In Referendum 74, voters actually were voting to affirm a new law passed that February by the Washington Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Chris Gregoire. The law was to take effect on June 7.

But what the Legislature put together, opponents attempted to tear asunder. On June 6, they submitted enough gathered signatures on a referendum to put the question directly to voters. The weddings were off! But only for the time being.

The Seattle Times editorial board had strongly supported the legislative bill for a while. It was a natural evolution. The board had supported civil unions in 2000 — an effect of the fifth generation of Blethens (around here we call them the Fifth Edition) — who were getting involved in the family-owned newspaper business. That group, including now-Associate Publisher Ryan Blethen, were persuasive when they lobbied their elders, including Publisher Frank Blethen.

Fast-forward to 2012. With the question now before voters, edit board members were figuring out how to muscle up our message. We used the same strategy as the younger Blethens — persuasion through the power of personal relationships. This time we enlisted readers in what has been one of the most powerful editorial board campaigns I’ve seen in my career.

Besides the traditional editorial drumbeat, we developed a then-innovative social media campaign, including videos to further make the point about why voters should embrace Referendum 74 to affirm same-sex marriage.

On the Sunday, Sept. 16, editorial page, we printed a sign with the words, “I do … approve Referendum 74.” We invited readers to take a picture with the sign and themselves, partners, friends, family and colleagues. We encouraged them to send the photos to us and to share them on social media. The result was a touching slideshow of more than 300 photos of people showing their support for Referendum 74. I wasn’t the only one who got choked up flipping through it.

On Oct. 21, just before state ballots were mailed, we turned over the full editorial page to several of those readers who shared their photos: same-sex families and otherwise, pastors, church members, a whole architecture firm, Grethe Cammermeyer, retired Washington National Guard colonel who became a prominent gay-rights activist, and Gov. Gregoire. On Facebook and Twitter and elsewhere, people shared their stand and stories among their families, friends, colleagues and communities.

Ballots arrived and voters’ choice on the new law was: Approved or Rejected.

Then the ballots were counted and, in these parts, you know that takes a while. About 53.7% of Washington voters cast their ballots in the affirmative, saying “Why, yes! Yes, I do,” support same-sex marriage.

The results were certified, couples applied for licenses — King and Thurston County Auditors’ offices opened just after midnight to issue licenses. The betrothed had to wait the mandatory three days.

Then, on Dec. 9, starting just after midnight, couples across the state got married. Today, we are publishing an Op-Ed by Amy Andrews, who with her beloved Jeri Andrews was among those very first Washington couples. Her piece is a love letter, not only to Jeri, but to voters who stood with them on this issue.

Happy anniversary to the Andrewses and to everyone who took the plunge with them then, and since. And happy anniversary to Washington voters, who made this important choice 10 years ago.