As a retired general in the United States Air Force, I have dedicated my life to serving our country and supporting our troops. Throughout my career, I have witnessed firsthand the sacrifices that our military families make every day. By and large, these brave men and women are ready to make those sacrifices. But when it comes to housing, we’re asking far too much.

Military families have reported through the recently released Blue Star Families’ Military Family Lifestyle Survey that housing costs and relocation issues have become increasingly stressful and expensive. Nationwide, over 70% of military families live off base due to lack of military housing. When military housing is not available, active-duty servicemen and women are allocated a basic allowance for housing in order to offset this additional expense. Unfortunately, BAH is not keeping pace with inflation.

It’s unconscionable that our brave men and women in service and their families must struggle just to get by when we rely so heavily on them to defend our way of life.

There are five major military installations in the Puget Sound region: Joint Base Lewis-McChord; Naval Air Station Whidbey Island; Naval Base Kitsap; Naval Air Station Everett; and U.S. Coast Guard Base Seattle. For military families stationed here, finding affordable housing can be a significant struggle. The cost of living in this region is already high — Tacoma, for example, is 22% higher than the national average — and the housing market is incredibly competitive, making it difficult for families to find suitable homes that fit their budgets. This is especially challenging for the 400,000 military families who are transferred to a new base each year, often leaving them with limited options for housing.

The high cost of housing is not just an inconvenience; it’s a matter of national security. When military families struggle to find affordable housing, it can have a significant impact on their overall well-being and readiness to serve. It can cause financial stress, which can lead to mental health issues and affect their ability to perform their duties. Additionally, it can discourage military families from accepting assignments in the Puget Sound region, which can result in staffing shortages and reduced readiness.

We owe it to our military families to provide them with reasonable housing options, especially in high-cost areas like the Puget Sound region. The Department of Defense and local communities must work together to find solutions to this problem. This could include incentivizing the private sector to assign affordable housing to military families, offering public incentives to military families who reside off base, and creating public-private partnerships dedicated to affordable military housing.

As a country, we cannot afford to overlook the needs of our military families, especially when it comes to housing. We must recognize that the high cost of housing in the Puget Sound region is a real problem that requires immediate attention and action. By working together and taking decisive steps to address this issue, we can ensure that our military families are supported and ready to serve our country with the highest level of readiness and commitment.