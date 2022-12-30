Four weeks ago in this space I shared the urgent need for congressional action before the new year to save our independent local newspaper system.

Two weeks ago I shared a 10-point list of congressional actions which could save and rebuild this foundation of our fragile democracy.

Today, I will share what our Washington state government can do to help stabilize the state’s few remaining local newspaper stewardships.

Since 2005, the state lost more than two dozen weeklies and three daily newspapers and overall newsroom staffing declined 67%, according to a recent report by the League of Women Voters of Washington.

As a result Washington, like other states losing local coverage, “is experiencing an explosion of mis- and disinformation, creating significant challenges for public health officials and others. Coverage of government agencies and elected officials in Washington has dropped significantly, as well,” the report said.

Washington state senators and representatives have acknowledged the importance of local newspapers, including in 2015 when they extended a tax preference for the publishing industry.

Advertising

“The Legislature finds that a strong and vibrant newspaper industry in Washington is beneficial to the state’s citizens and to the conduct of good government at every level,” the policy states.

Since then the need for local news coverage and government support has only increased. Here are ways Washington state can help.

1. Remove daily and weekly newspapers from the state business and occupation tax. To retain jobs and support industries critical to the state’s success, the Legislature provides B&O tax preferences to a wide range of companies. The current tax preference for newspapers, a reduction expiring in 2024, is intended to provide “tax relief to the industry until its revenues and business model have stabilized.” That need is even greater today.

2. Exclude local newspaper stewardships from the state’s death tax. As I mentioned previously, this unnecessary tax burden can force family-owned newspapers to sell out.

3. Preserve and protect the requirement for legal notices to be published in the newspapers.

4. Create a pool from undesignated fines collected by the Washington Attorney General’s Office to support grants for local newspaper journalism.

Advertising

5. Create a state fellowship program, partnering with journalism schools, to place graduating journalism students at Washington state newspapers. This would be modeled after a new, $25 million fellowship program California’s Legislature funded to create 120 paid, three-year journalism fellowships.

In Washington, this could be done through the budget for higher education. Kudos to state Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, for taking the lead on this creative way to educate students while sustaining local news coverage.

It is profoundly sad that our president and congressional leadership would not step up to save our free press at year end. They allowed two critical journalism bills to lapse, missing an opportunity to prevent further newsroom job losses and stabilize the industry nationally.

This is a bipartisan issue upon which the future of our country’s civility and democracy rests.

Washington state’s congressional delegation stands out for its knowledge, leadership and passion on this issue. I hope more of delegation members’ federal and state counterparts join them this year.

It may be too late to save our democracy but we must try as long as there is a glimmer of hope.