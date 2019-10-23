Ballots dropped last week, and King County elections officials are preparing to process almost 600,000 ballots for the Nov. 5 election.

As a new Washington voter, I’ve been taking notes on our state’s unique and evolving election system, from nonpartisan races to advisory votes to top-two primaries.

How about you? Are you curious about how ballots are handled? How signatures are verified or what happens to ballots that are mismarked or otherwise messed up?

Do you wonder how Washington’s system stacks up against other states or how it’s changed over the years? What other voting-related questions are on your mind? Did you even get a ballot?

Send me your questions, and I’ll share some, with answers, in an upcoming column.