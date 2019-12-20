There has been one revelation after another — from the Trump University scam and the Trump charity sham to extramarital affairs and cheating at golf. But Donald Trump has apologized for nothing, admitted no fault and shown not the slightest sense of shame. So, do not expect impeachment to provoke any self-reflection in the man in the White House.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons