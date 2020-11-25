Good riddance 2020. Bring on the new year!



What big stories would you like to see in 2021? Enter our annual headline contest of forward-looking optimism, leavened with a little snark.



Submit headlines you’d like to see in The Seattle Times in the coming year — wishful, candid or silly. Please include your full name, address and telephone number for verification. Only your name and city of residence will be published should your entry be published. On New Year’s Day, the Opinion section will publish your best suggestions.



For pointers, take a look at copy editor Agnes Torres Al-Shibibi’s tips for doing the job right.



The best three headlines as judged by our staff will win Seattle Times swag. Submit up to two headlines online by Dec. 17 via email to letters@seattletimes.com, with the subject “2021 Headline Contest.”