In King County, ballots for the Nov. 3 general election will be mailed Oct. 14. Ballot drop boxes open Oct. 15. Do you plan to fill out your ballot right away and drive, bike or walk to a drop box, maybe making it a family affair? Will it be the first time you cast a vote in a presidential election or perhaps the first time in a long time?

Send us a letter, not exceeding 200 words, and including your full name, address and telephone number for verification, with the subject line “2020 Election” to letters@seattletimes.com