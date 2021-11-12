This past August, I took a road trip to visit colleagues in their districts and experience firsthand the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure needs and opportunities across Washington. Creating a convenient and accessible charging system for EV drivers is a priority for me and my colleagues in the Legislature, and this trip was about understanding what EV drivers are facing and what’s needed.

But before we talk EVs, first some perspective. Gas vehicles have been a part of our lives for so long, it’s unlikely anyone has a personal memory of the early days, when it was reportedly hard to find fuel, and the fuel you could find might be gasoline, or it could be anything from benzene to grain alcohol.

Standardization, regulation and infrastructure investments helped pave the way for our current reality. Today, publicly-funded highways and interstates make travel by car easy. Gas stations are ubiquitous and accessible to anyone with cash or a credit card. No special memberships needed, and when you do need to fuel up, you know what you are buying thanks to standardized measures and fuel grades.

The public investments and standardization needed to enable gas cars are also needed to smoothly transition to EVs. Because unfortunately, the state of play for electric vehicles is in some cases closer to the early days of gas cars, with spotty charging availability, inconvenient access and many exclusive proprietary networks that are only available to people with a special subscription.

I happen to own a Tesla, so I’ve seen firsthand how nice it is to be part of a well-designed proprietary charging system. But as EVs increasingly replace gas cars, we need to make sure all drivers, not just Tesla drivers, have access to an affordable and reliable charging system.

Before sharing my experience using public charging options, here’s a little bit about my experience with home charging, which works amazingly well.

Like many Washington residents, I’m a renter and live in an apartment complex. I didn’t originally have access to a charging station where I lived, but with a little work, my apartment complex installed a charging station with the help of Puget Sound Energy where I can charge my car for free.

Charging usually takes a full night, and in the evenings, I plug my car in, leave it overnight, wake up in the morning and walk the five minutes to pick it up. It’s easy, and there is a Tesla Supercharger nearby if I need it. This provides options, and I haven’t had to charge anywhere else. That squares with research demonstrating that for most EV drivers, charging is conveniently done at or near home.

When hitting the road for a multiday trip, things get a little more complicated, as I quickly learned driving from Kent to Omak and Winthrop over three days.

Apps like PlugShare are incredibly helpful to map out charging and availability.

PlugShare and other apps aren’t always perfectly accurate, but they need to be.

Some charging stations are simply hard to find. Unlike gas stations, there’s no industry standard yet for what charging stations look like, but it gets easier with practice.

There just aren’t enough public charging stations, and we need more.

My road trip was an eye-opening experience about the need to invest in more publicly available charging stations that are convenient, affordable and easy to find.

Washington is now expecting $71 million from the federal infrastructure package to expand our state’s EV charging network. But with Washington’s plans to adopt clean vehicle standards this year and a recent executive order to transition Washington’s vehicle fleets to 100% zero emission vehicles by 2040, we cannot stop there. We need to invest more, leverage the Clean Fuels Program and Climate Commitment Act, and continue the work started by SB 5192 to ensure all public charging is accessible to those who rely on it. This is the momentum we need, and these are the next steps we must take to build a pollution-free transportation future for everyone.