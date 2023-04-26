Proposals to help save local journalism are emerging along the entire West Coast.

Washington’s Legislature agreed last weekend to fund a journalism fellowship program placing recent college graduates in news organizations.

The new two-year state budget includes $2.4 million to administer the program through Washington State University. Eight journalists would be placed in the first year, growing to a cohort of 16.

They will be paid during two-year stints and earn certificates in digital media from WSU.

The program, sponsored by state Sen. Karen Keiser, is modeled on one that California launched in March. Funded with $25 million, California’s program is placing three cohorts of up to 40 journalists in the state’s news deserts.

Oregon is pursuing a similar program but it doesn’t yet have final approval.

House Bill 2605 would provide $2.9 million to help sustain local journalism in Oregon.

About half would go to the Bend-based Fund for Oregon Rural Journalism. The nonprofit would provide grants to employ perhaps 10 reporters at small news outlets.

FORJ would also use the funding to extend a program called Future Journalists of America that embeds high school students in local newsrooms.

Students learn about news literacy and journalism and create their own digital publication for youth audiences, said Jody Lawrence-Turner, FORJ executive director. In the second year, students learn about marketing, audience engagement and other things to help news businesses become sustainable.

The high school program is operating in central Oregon. Additional funding would enable it to be extended to southern and eastern parts of the state, Lawrence-Turner said.

By introducing students to journalism and placing them in newsrooms, the program helps address one of the significant challenges, recruiting, that Oregon news organizations identified in a recent survey.

“That helps with the recruitment part of it but it also helps with spreading news literacy,” she said.

Most of the remaining dollars from HB 2605 would go to the Agora Journalism Center at the University of Oregon. It would convene a work group to identify and support journalism initiatives and sustainability.

The bill advanced to the Ways and Means Committee, where budget writers are awaiting a May revenue report.

Oregon’s bill was initially offered as a tax credit to local news subscribers, modeled on an element of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act introduced in Congress.

But the credit was a placeholder. Oregon’s bill evolved after it drew all sorts of supporters and ideas for saving local journalism, according to Robin Ye, chief of staff for sponsoring state Rep. Khanh Pham, a Portland Democrat.

Meanwhile, California could raise the bar.

The state Legislature is considering a bill, modeled on a proposal in Congress and a law in Australia, that would require Big Tech platforms to compensate local news outlets producing content they profit from. It’s proposed by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, an Oakland Democrat.

Those for and against Assembly Bill 886 largely resemble those for and against a similar federal proposal, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, that nearly passed in December.

News trade groups that aren’t funded by Google support the bill, while opposition is largely from nonprofits and groups that receive support from Google and other tech companies.

One key difference is that unions representing journalists are supporting the California bill, while their parent organizations opposed JCPA in Congress.

Despite the uncertainty created by tech allies, the California bill is progressing. It moved out of the Assembly’s privacy and consumer protection committee Tuesday with a 9-0 vote. Several legislators who support the approach say the bill needs more work, though, The Mercury News reported.

Who do Americans trust?: Polling released this week by Gallup and the Knight Foundation suggests Americans are turning more to prominent individuals for news, as their trust in the overall news media declines.

Gallup and Knight’s polling found that 32% of Americans now trust prominent individuals, including individual journalists, scientists and politicians, more than the news organizations. Thankfully, 68% still place more trust in news organizations.

Even though many distrust the mainstream media, that’s mostly where they hear from the individuals they do trust. Asked where they get information from the “public individuals” they watch or follow, 63% said cable or streaming television shows, 62% said print media and 51% said social media.

Nonprofit pursuing Maine papers: With Maine’s largest publisher planning to sell his five dailies and 25 weeklies, a nonprofit is trying to raise at least $15 million to buy them and prevent them from being sold to a miserly chain.

“We humbly ask for your support before some faraway mercenary interest guts your local newsroom and leaves you to wonder who’s doing what — and where, and why and how,” wrote Bill Nemitz, a former columnist for the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram now leading the nonprofit.

The Maine papers had a series of owners since longtime family owners sold them in 1998 to The Seattle Times Co. The Times sold the papers in 2009 to an investment group that struggled and made deep cuts before selling to a group led by a local financier, Donald Sussman. Sussman paid off the company’s debt and restored its newsroom, the Press Herald reported.

Sussman sold the papers in 2015 to current publisher Reade Brower, who grew the chain through acquisitions but sold its real estate.

