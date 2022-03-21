As the War in Ukraine continues with no end in sight, and as we start to contemplate horrific scenarios that were all but unimaginable barely three weeks ago, we might find it useful to turn to history not only to seek guidance from previous generations but also to avoid their mistakes. In this regard, a particularly relevant period is the early years of the 20th century.

The first decade of the 20th century came after a spectacular period of technological growth and global economic expansion. International migration, trade and investment grew at unprecedented rates in the 19th century. As the 20th century rolled in, people were getting used to the comforts of a newly modernizing world. Incandescent lamps, radios, automobiles, airplanes, vastly improved sanitation and rapidly advancing medicine are only some of the new inventions that were making their ways into people’s everyday life in those years.

The sparkle of the “Gilded Age” was such that many in the U.S. and Europe overlooked the tensions that were building right below the glittering surface of their societies. Racism and xenophobia were becoming increasingly more vicious, labor activism was gaining speed, and colonial wars were tearing apart societies in Africa, Asia and the Pacific. Britain’s domination of the world was in decline, challenged by rising powers in America, Europe and Asia.

Political leaders of the major European powers at the time saw themselves as modern men who could contain the brewing conflicts at home and prevent a major war abroad. They also took comfort from the fact that royal households in Germany, Russia and Britain were related to each other through Queen Victoria, and Europe had not experienced a continentwide conflict since the end of the Napoleonic Wars in 1814.

When the war started in 1914, European leaders saw it as a nuisance that had to end quickly so that they could go back to their carefree lives. Even after the armistice was signed in 1918, their first instinct was to recreate the 19th-century world.

European and American leaders failed to see the connection between the growing discontent at home and the crises abroad. They saw war as primarily a balance of power problem. They thought that by banishing Germany, they could make the world safe again for their economic interests and imperial ambitions.

Even though they appeared invincible and took it upon themselves to divide the world among themselves, the states that emerged victorious from the First World War had a lot of vulnerabilities. Most important, they did not address the inequalities in their societies that had prepared the ground for the war, social upheavals and the economic crises of the early 20th century. Instead, the leading statesmen of the time believed that if the prewar conditions were restored the self-regulating market would solve all the problems. Things did not work out that way. Ignoring social problems made them even more intractable. With their contentious and polarized societies, Western European states could not resist the rise of authoritarian ideologies or expansionist policies. The world would have to go through another world war, experience a global pandemic and an international economic crisis before it could resolve the problems that led to the First World War and embark on a reasonably quiet path after 1945.

From globalization to forever wars in faraway places, racism, xenophobia and a global pandemic, the parallels between the 1900s and today are exceptionally striking. Most ominously, inequalities in income, wealth, and opportunities across social groups and regions have reached unprecedented levels in the last decade or so, just as they had early in the 20th century.

Historians agree that the major European powers “sleepwalked” into World War I. There is a concern that the war in Ukraine will end up drawing NATO and Russia into a war that nobody wants. One hopes that there will soon be a negotiated settlement where neither of the parties gets all they want but they don’t get annihilated either.

But if the social problems that have been undermining the unity and integrity of our societies and compromising our institutions are not addressed, we are sure to find ourselves in other crises before too long. We will not be able to prevent democratic backsliding, and there will always be leaders like Vladimir Putin who will not hesitate to take advantage of the weaknesses they detect and use them to push their political and ideological priorities on others.