At one time I paid $7 a month, and every morning my newspaper would appear on my porch. I’d spend 30 minutes before work sipping a warm cocoa and browsing the morning news. It was a nice routine. The News Tribune had shifted from an afternoon to a morning paper, which I preferred. Flash forward a few decades. This morning I spent 30 minutes trying to create a new password to view the entire paper on a 3-by-5-inch screen, with no patience or time left to do any reading when I was done. I don’t want to sound old, and I like technology. But why does accessing a newspaper have to be so frustrating, and such a time waster?

Everyone has been there. And it’s not just the paper. It’s the bank and the credit card company. It’s the water company, the garbage collector, the library, the cable bill, car insurance, security systems and the YMCA. A password is needed to support the neighbor kid’s sale of wrapping paper, the sale that will buy new rubber balls for four-square on the playground at his school. That kid once showed up on the doorstep with a look of excitement and anticipation, a wrinkled order sheet in hand. He was going to win a watch for the most orders. Now his parents send an email to everyone on their email list about Bobby’s sale, with directions on how to access the school’s website and the temporary password you will need to create. Where is the value for Bobby in all of that? That’s an entirely different discussion.

We create passwords to reserve campground spots, to access our medical records, to log into Zoom meetings, to check baseball scores. To view our pay stubs, to get movie tickets, to order pictures, framed or unframed. We download apps hoping to make things easier and then need a password for the app and the Apple ID password for that. Then Netflix requests a code they text to you, and you get it confused with the one that added doughnuts to your Walmart grocery list. And so it goes.

We complain about it; our friends complain about it. We compare our password strategies. We use names, frontward, backward, in pig Latin. Wait, maybe we need to view the password directions again. Alphanumeric — do I not know what that means? I confirm by consulting my online dictionary. How do dumb people ever wade through this mire?

I try adding more numbers and in different places. I like the number one. Nope. Eleven. Nope. Two? I try my last golf score, my high school basketball jersey number, my mother’s birth date in reverse. I add capital letters. Do dumb people know what case-sensitive means? Do I know? Then symbols, explanation points, the number sign and asterisks. What a fiasco.

My usual four or five go-to passwords fail. “Thepaper” fails, as does “mypaper.” Putterer, dabbler1, basketball23, Basketball23, 23llabteksab; fail, fail, fail. Too short, two weak, invalid. Instead of letting the blood pressure rise, I start to chuckle, to laugh, to howl at the absurdity. I try Shakespeare, notshakespeare, downtonabbey, hillarywon, troglodyte, fullofcrap. All rejected. Again too weak, already in use, or invalid.

I find I no longer want to read the paper. I don’t want to donate to a charity, or research that vacation. At least not on this day. I already have 168 password sites on my list, using 52 different password variants. What a boondoggling ganglion of a nightmare.

I think I’ll just go to the backyard and breathe.