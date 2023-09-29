A weasel showed up on our back porch recently. I realize weasels can go after chickens, but I read that their favorite food is rats! Plus, they are undeniably cute.

We’ve been seeing lots more wildlife lately — owls, woodpeckers of all descriptions, western tanagers (looking way too tropical to belong here), band-tailed pigeons, hawks — the list goes on. And lots more native bees.

It all started several years ago. We wondered if our yard could qualify as a Wildlife Habitat under the National Wildlife Foundation. Their self-certification program focused us on the essentials — providing food, water, and shelter, and practicing sustainable gardening.

Sustainable gardening has had the greatest impact. In particular, that means using native plants and natural mulch, and becoming chemical-free.

I used to think of native plants as simply a “nice-to-have.” But I’ve come to better understand their essential role. (See Douglas Tallamy’s book “Nature’s Best Hope.”) Native plants have co-evolved with each other and with the insects, birds, and other creatures that share their space.

Non-natives — think Himalayan blackberry and English ivy as examples — have an unfair advantage. They lack the natural predators found in their own native regions. Not only do they crowd out our native species, they’re non-contributors to the food web that sustains our ecosystems. For example, while songbirds utilize a variety of food sources, they depend on insects, and especially caterpillars, for the protein-rich food required for nesting and raising young. With so much loss of native ecosystems, insect and bird populations have plummeted in North America.

Advertising

It seemed a waste to rip out our existing nonnative landscaping. Instead, we started looking to natives whenever planting anything new. Fortunately, our region is loaded with great options. We’ve grown especially fond of snowberry, flowering currant, our two native strawberries, wood sorrel, vine maple and of course, our state flower, the Pacific rhododendron.

We found ourselves wanting more space for our plants. That’s when we realized that our lawn was a desert when it came to sustaining wildlife. We attacked our lawn in manageable sections, covering it with cardboard and a thick layer of mulch from chipped-up branches.

We discovered that mulch is key. Not only does it suppress weeds and reduce watering needs, it provides habitat for the insects that sustain our burgeoning wildlife. Our plants appreciate the erosion control, but so do the salmon — less silt flowing into their streams. Also, mulch helps rainwater seep and percolate rather than run off all at once.

Our appetite for mulch has grown. We tried out ChipDrop. Tree removal companies avoid dump fees, and homeowners get free mulch. Actually, lots of free mulch. They don’t guarantee the size of the load. But we started getting emails from neighbors. “Are you going to use all that? Would it be okay if we took some?” So, it all worked out.

And avoiding chemicals has become a no-brainer. Poisoning rats just ends up poisoning the predators that naturally keep their populations under control. In general, birds make great replacements for the millions of pounds of toxic chemicals Americans dump into their personal spaces each year. Turns out birds love to eat aphids, carpenter ants, termites, and all types of potential pests. We’re also careful to stay up to date on home maintenance so we don’t invite trouble.

Our yard has become a place of greater interest. We even found space for a vegetable garden. More than that, the greenery and the bird songs relax and restore us.

However, we have created a problem for ourselves. My wife and I are approaching that time when we should start thinking about downsizing. But how can we move? We love our yard too much!

Fall is the best time to plant, so I need to finish this and get back outside.