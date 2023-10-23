“How do we solve homelessness?”

This is a question I am often asked by people I encounter through my work at Ballard Food Bank. We live in a city where folks care for their community — they want to see their neighbors thrive. However, the feelings around homelessness are complicated. People feel empathy for their community, anger that the solution is not easily accessible and sometimes even fear for their own safety.

In July 2021, I wrote an Op-Ed [“We can carry pandemic-inspired empathy into the future”] that urged folks to continue the empathy that normalized seeking help. Many of us have. I’ve seen people take steps to understand the issues and get involved. Two years later, I’m hearing that sense of empathy wane. I’m hearing more targeted anger.

Our city is grappling with the negative impacts of widening income disparities. Systemic racism means not everyone can access resources and services needed to rebound from COVID-19, high inflation and job loss. Construction of market-rate apartments is quickly outpacing affordable housing. Critical benefits like the federal nutrition program SNAP have been rolled back, and nonprofits are struggling with staffing shortages.

For our unhoused neighbors, the experience is even worse. Shelters did not magically reappear after COVID-19 scaled them back, and going to a shelter often means leaving behind belongings or separating from a partner or pet. For folks with challenges such as substance use, the barriers to housing are steep. Even when people are ready to enter treatment it is difficult to access.

Our community has a great network of social service providers, yet the need for services far exceeds our capacity.

The homelessness crisis is untenable, and we are not acting fast enough — not at the local, county, state, nor federal level. We say this is a crisis, but our actions do not match the level that is truly needed.

Right now, we need all hands on deck and less finger-pointing. We need less analysis paralysis and more urgency, creativity and collaboration across sectors. We need investment in holistic, neighborhood-based solutions that meet our community members where they are versus saying “not in my backyard.”

We can start with more investment in housing options, including low-barrier and low-income housing. We also need incremental options. Imagine neighborhood-based emergency shelters that offer an array of essential crisis services and provide flexibility for partners and pets. The goal of these shelters would be to move people into permanent housing that meets their individual needs. This would buy us time while we build affordable housing and stand up the five crisis-care centers that King County residents voted for in April.

But homelessness isn’t just a housing problem. We must bolster other essential services that help prevent homelessness in the first place. We need to increase staffing by paying workers across the spectrum of human services equitable wages to show them we value the work they do and that we believe in the lives they are saving.

We’re taking this to heart at Ballard Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity and support of our community, we are investing in our staff with pay that starts at $31 an hour. If we retain our team, we will have more success in building relationships with our community and connecting people to services, including housing. Since our first client advocate started in January, we have helped 25 people get into housing. This year we provided financial assistance 615 times — totaling $440,000 in support — which includes rental assistance when families face eviction, move-in deposits and utilities. We are just one example of many incredible human service agencies in King County.

For our beautiful city to become what we want it to be, we need to do better. We need to work together. We must invest in services and innovative solutions to poverty so that our neighbors know that we believe in them and that there is hope in collective action to solve homelessness.