Our world’s history is steeped in immunization efforts, according to the World Health Organization. In the 16th century, people attempted to get ahead of smallpox by exposing healthy people to the disease. In the 1800s, Louis Pasteur created a vaccine to fight cholera and other diseases in animals. In 1954, Jonas Salk changed the world with the development and mass distribution of the polio vaccine. In December 2020, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered. And in 2023, the first respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for adults and a preventive drug for infants were approved.

Doctors, clinicians, public health leaders, and the larger scientific and medical communities are united: Vaccines are critical, cost-effective tools that have prevented dangerous outbreaks, eradicated deadly diseases and saved millions of lives. While we have much to be proud of in the mitigation of preventable disease, eroding trust in science and evidence-based medicine could turn back the clock on public health. The question is no longer how can we best protect people from disease, but rather how can we regain public trust in immunizations so we can ensure Americans get vaccinated?

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a shift in the perception of vaccines, and not for the better. According to a recent UNICEF study, nearly 70 million children globally have missed one or more critical vaccines, in part because of decreased confidence in their efficacy. This is compounded in the U.S. with data showing over 30% of parents delay one or more recommended childhood vaccines, and less than 45% of adults get the recommended seasonal flu vaccine. Additionally, CDC data found vaccination coverage for kindergartners dropped across the country in the 2020-2021 school year.

To remain a healthy society, we must overcome this new wave of hesitancy — not only for COVID vaccines, but for routine immunizations that mitigate a host of fatal and highly contagious illnesses. This includes preventable diseases like mumps, polio and measles — some of which have made a reappearance in recent years.

Understanding the science behind vaccines is not necessary to enjoy their benefits. But for those who may be sitting on the fence — and who may be understandably confused by the swirling vortex of information that can be found on social media — they can rest assured that modern vaccines are subject to rigorous testing, extensive clinical trials and global efforts to measure their safety, efficacy and success rates.

Thankfully, our country is equipped with trusted messengers to help overcome dangerous rhetoric about immunizations: family physicians and primary care doctors. Primary care physicians are often a patient’s first point of contact with our health care system — especially in rural areas — and serve as educators and counselors. They are well-equipped to vaccinate entire families and communities. Patients know they can rely on their primary care physician for accurate information and guidance. For instance, data from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed 46% of Americans are more likely to get vaccinated if the COVID-19 vaccine was offered to them at a place they normally go for health care, including their family doctor.



As we think about returning to school and with more people going back to in-person workplaces, we implore everyone to remember that there are fewer acts with a greater return on investment than getting vaccinated. In just a few seconds, we can provide years of safety against some of the worst diseases imaginable. Immunization efforts are no longer stuck in the 16th century, and, thanks to their utility, neither are we.