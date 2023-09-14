The Seattle Times got it absolutely right in its editorial of Aug. 11 — “The research is hard to ignore: Paying for early education pays off.”

It is clear from the brain science that the first five years — when 90% of brain growth occurs — are the most important in a child’s development. High-quality learning environments with rich interactions between adults and children help young brains develop. They teach children how to play with and listen to others, get excited about exploring and learning, and get ready for success when they enter kindergarten.

We can’t afford to lose focus on all five years of a young child’s life. When parents go to work or school, they need child care for their babies, toddlers and preschoolers — and after-school care for their children in school. Washington has a rich mix of choices for parents, including family child care homes, child care centers operated by private and public providers, public and private preschools that serve 3-and-4-year-olds, and family, friend and neighbor care. All of these entities must be able to provide high-quality care that prepares children for school and life, they must be able to attract and retain trained teachers, and they must be economically viable in order to survive.

To better understand the challenges facing child care, this summer the Association of Washington Business Institute and the Children’s Campaign Fund Action took a bus tour around the state to learn from child care providers, business leaders and legislators about the challenges they are facing. The overwhelming message that we heard in all four corners of the state is that child care is in crisis. Child care providers cannot afford to pay enough to attract and retain teachers, parents cannot afford to pay more than the already high cost of child care, and businesses cannot hire and retain employees who are unable to find or keep child care.

The cost of care is prohibitive for most families. The yearly median cost of infant care is $20,146 in child care centers and $12,453 in family child care homes — more than the price of tuition at a four-year university.

Subsidies are available for low-income families, but most working parents don’t qualify and bear the full cost of care. That is one reason many parents are staying home rather than going to work. Another major reason parents can’t work is the shortage of child care. Sixty-three percent of children live in areas with an inadequate supply of child care. In a recent study, 49% of parents found it “difficult” or “very difficult” to find and keep child care. It’s challenging enough to find child care for standard daytime shifts, and even more difficult for second- and third-shift workers. This not only hurts the ability of parents to support their families, but it also hurts businesses that are unable to hire or retain workers.

In an AWB survey, child care ranked as one of the Top 10 challenges facing employers. Thirteen percent ranked it as the most important issue facing their business. During our tour, we heard that the major reason child care is in short supply is the inability to hire teachers. As one child care provider pointed out, there is no shortage of people wanting to work in child care. There is a shortage of people who can afford to work in child care. The average wage of a child care worker in Washington is $16.95/hour. Yet we rely on child care providers to teach our children during the most important years of their development.

The good news we took away from the bus tour is that there is widespread understanding of the issues and challenges we face. The Department of Children, Youth and Families has been tasked by the Legislature to develop an implementation plan to expand access to Washington’s mixed-delivery child care system by June 30, 2025. Families, employers and elected officials all realize that we must solve the child care crisis in order to have a vibrant economy, economically stable families and children who are well-prepared for school. It is a challenge we can and must meet.