Eight years ago, I joined a large rally led by Alaska Native leaders, Bristol Bay fishermen and our elected officials as we all gathered at Fishermen’s Terminal in Seattle to urge the Obama administration to enact the Clean Water Act to protect Bristol Bay from the proposed Pebble Mine.

We believed the fight to defend America’s most iconic salmon fishery was nearing an end. Dozens of us, representing a diverse coalition of interests, stood united with a message rooted in science and with a clear solution. That message was clearly represented by words from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, who stated at the time: “Now, the science is in: The proposed Pebble Mine would have devastating and irreversible impacts on Bristol Bay salmon and our maritime economy which depends on them.”

That rally helped catalyze a moment in which the Obama administration committed to using its authority under the Clean Water Act to protect Bristol Bay. Yet, we just passed the eight year anniversary of that rally on Jan. 23, and the task remains unfinished. And just last week, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) indicated that there could be further delay in the process.

Still, our resolve remains steadfast. We are not going away. The science is more robust and crystal clear. All that remains to protect Bristol Bay is final agency action. Therefore, we once again make the call — this time to the Biden administration — to finish the job started in 2014. Now is the time to protect Bristol Bay for good.

We’ve come together to tell this tale countless times: Bristol Bay and its pristine landscape are home to some of America’s most important and valuable waters, including record-shattering salmon runs that provide nearly 60% of the world’s wild sockeye salmon. The bay and its salmon play a central role in the cultural and spiritual identity of Indigenous peoples in the area and employ tens of thousands of people in commercial fishing, hunting and sport-fishing, outdoor recreation and tourism. Simply put, Bristol Bay is a unique place that must be permanently protected.

For decades, Indigenous people, fishermen and the people of Bristol Bay have lived with the cloud of the Pebble Mine over their heads. Pebble Mine is a proposed massive open pit mine at the headwaters of the bay. It would produce up to 10.2 billion tons of toxic waste that would remain on the site forever, threatening to destroy the entire watershed, the salmon and the communities that have called this area home for millennia.

I’ve been cooking with wild-caught Bristol Bay salmon in my home and restaurants for decades — there’s nothing else like it. The long-term health of the fishery, well-being of Indigenous communities and prosperity of local economies is inextricably linked to securing permanent protections for Bristol Bay. That’s why I remain in this fight, eight years later, to make sure not one more fishing season goes by with the threat of the Pebble Mine looming over the region.

The calls for the EPA to use its authority under section 404(c) of the Clean Water Act to permanently protect Bristol Bay from the Pebble Mine are broad and united; local tribes, commercial fisherman, and the public have weighed-in and asked EPA to finalize permanent protections for Bristol Bay before this coming fishing season. All of us need to maintain this momentum — from President Joe Biden, who pledged in August 2020 to protect this special place, to congressional champions like Sen. Cantwell, to those of us who attended that rally on Jan. 23, 2014. We cannot rest until Bristol Bay’s salmon fishery gets the protection that it needs and deserves.

As we acknowledge the anniversary of when we first gathered at Fishermen’s Terminal, let us not lose this opportunity to help preserve the largest wild salmon fishery left on our planet. If we all do our part, then I remain hopeful that by season’s end we can celebrate two realities: record salmon runs, and durable protections for the pristine and irreplaceable Bristol Bay.