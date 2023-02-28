As the chair and vice chair of the Snohomish County Council, we share many things in common. Both of us fall into the category of “young” elected officials (Jared is 31, Nate is 27). Both of us have three children aged 4 and under. Both of us grew up in Snohomish County and care deeply about the future of our community. Here’s what we don’t share in common: political party.

Jared is an elected Democrat and Nate is an elected Republican. We have disagreements on a number of hot-button subjects at the national level. However, as members of local government, we’ve made it a priority to set those differences aside and instead focus on areas of common ground. As a result, we’ve had the opportunity to work together on several issues, ranging from housing to the environment to early childhood education.

That commitment to finding common ground hasn’t always sat well with the more rigid members of our political parties. That was to be expected. What we didn’t expect, however, were the invitations from high school civics classes, rotary clubs, and other community organizations that had taken notice and wanted us to come speak with their groups about overcoming political polarization and finding ways to work together. These groups seemed intrigued that members of opposing political parties would be willing to work together. It’s a shame that this concept is so surprising in today’s society, but it isn’t difficult to understand why.

A recent study published in The New York Times found that approximately 42% of both Republicans and Democrats viewed members of the opposing party as “evil.” The same study found that 20% from each party said the opposition “lack the traits to be considered fully human.” Another study from the Southern Poverty Law Center found that younger (under 50 years old) Republicans and Democrats voiced between 32%-44% approval for “assassinating a politician who is harming the country or our democracy.” If these statistics don’t raise concerns about the America we’re raising our children in, what will?

It isn’t just ordinary citizens who hold these concerning views. Last week, a sitting congresswoman publicly called for a “national divorce.” Has our country undergone irreparable damage? Are we past the point of no return? We don’t think so. Our country has gone through and survived far more trying times in its history. It’s interesting to consider what someone like President Abraham Lincoln might have thought about the congresswoman’s call for a national divorce. Where would we be today if Lincoln had accepted this attitude during the Civil War era? Instead, Lincoln took on the more courageous (and challenging) task of working to unite and heal the nation.

Our country doesn’t need a divorce; it needs marital counseling. It occurs to both of us that the vast majority of Americans who don’t find themselves on the political fringes are yearning for national healing. Because the spotlight at the federal level favors fringe politicians from both parties (they are rewarded with airtime on cable news, campaign contributions, etc.), we can’t afford to wait around for a president or Congress to solve this problem while our local community morale continues to deteriorate. The responsibility of healing our communities rests with each and every one of us.

It is for that reason that we have begun hosting “Building Bridges” community events throughout Snohomish County this year. These interactive, workshop-style events are open to the public and have the goal of working to overcome political polarization through meaningful dialogue. The first event was held last week in Mill Creek and we could not have hoped for a better result. Between the amazing turnout and the thoughtful engagement, we left feeling hopeful and inspired.

What the two of us learned from participants at the first event was that it is far easier for people to have respectful discussions about politics if we’re able to humanize each other despite disagreement and work in good faith to understand differing perspectives. After we all shared a bit about our family histories and where our kids are going to school, it naturally became much more difficult to demonize one another.

That certainly aligns with what we’ve discovered about our own working relationship; seeing the other person as a human, giving the benefit of the doubt, and being open to honest conversations on tough subjects can go a long way in arriving at common ground. The more we can commit to living out these principles with our neighbors, the quicker our nation will find healing — one conversation at a time.