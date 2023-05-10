At my ice cream shops, we say “Ice Cream makes you happy.” You know what else makes us happy? A recent ruling by the Washington Supreme Court that the capital gains tax is constitutional. Want to know why? The revenue from the tax will provide $500 million every year in funding for early learning, child care, and public schools. And the cherry on top is that it means the wealthiest Washingtonians will start paying more of what they truly owe in taxes.

Child care isn’t just a convenience for parents, it’s essential for our economy. Employers like me need our staff to be able to focus on their work and not worry whether their kiddos are safe, happy and learning.

The parents I employ are desperate for more options when it comes to affordable child care. It’s hard enough to find a spot in a day care during regular business hours; imagine trying to find consistent care for evening and weekend shifts at our shops. In fact, I have come to realize that some of our best staff resist applying and training for promotions because of a lack of access to child care. To them, the promotions aren’t worth the cost and potential impossibility of finding more care for their children.

It’s heartbreaking for the leaders of my company to see our team members — mostly women — turning down opportunities to earn more money and grow their careers.

As a mom of two daughters, I’m no stranger to the challenge. I have to take so much time off over school breaks to take care of my kids. I watch other families at our preschool struggle to afford care in our neighborhood. At the same time, the waiting list for a spot in most child care settings is years long.

I founded molly moon’s with the mission of making the world a better place, one scoop at a time. Here’s what it looks like in practice: I worked to make sure small business benefits were included in the Affordable Care Act; fought to increase the minimum wage in Seattle and across Washington state; campaigned for Paid Safe & Sick Time; advocated for Secure Scheduling and

mandatory paid family leave; and have created molly moon’s programs more generous than each of these public policies all along the way. We spend over a million dollars a year on employee benefits, give away at least 10% of profits and donate over 20,000 gallons of milk to food banks every year.

A natural next step in demonstrating our commitment to social justice, advancing racial equity, and empowering women is a brand-new benefit for parents. As of June 1, we’re giving an allowance of $1,000 per month for parents who work for us to use toward the cost of child care.

And when those kids are ready to enroll in kindergarten, the benefit won’t stop. After all, parents will still need care after school and during breaks, and with this new benefit they’ll be eligible for up to $4,200 per year to help with those expenses.

You shouldn’t need to win the boss lottery and be a member of our mooncrew to get an essential benefit like child care. Thanks to the new tax on capital gains that was passed by the state Legislature in 2021, families across the state will have more options soon. The tax will fund more spots for child care and early learning, invest in special education, and support community and technical colleges, among other public education programs. It also funds the

Common School Construction Account, which helps renovate, repair, and build schools.

Washington has the most upside-down tax system in the country. We ask those who earn the least to pay the greatest share of their income in state and local taxes, up to 18%. Meanwhile, those who earn the most pay 3% or less.

It’s not surprising that some of the wealthiest people in Washington fought to overturn the capital gains tax law in order to avoid paying the tax. They are some of the same folks who fought against minimum wage increases, Paid Family Leave, and other protections for working families. They use the same tired arguments every time: it will hurt business and we can’t afford it. The truth is, we can’t afford not to invest in working families, kids, and communities.

As a small-business owner who is living her values and is financially successful, I would gladly pay a 7% tax when I sell stocks or bonds and make a profit over $250,000! If I’m ever lucky enough to have the resources to realize those profits, I can afford to pay the tax. It’s time the ultra-wealthy step up and do the same.

Because I scream, you scream, we all scream for … a fairer tax code!

