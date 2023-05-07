Washington’s asparagus season, our state’s first big crop of spring, is currently underway with 65 family-operated asparagus farms harvesting daily. But the future of this labor-intensive crop is in jeopardy.

Asparagus imports from Mexico and Peru are massively undercutting prices during the short Washington asparagus season that runs from early April to late June.

In the spring of 2021, about 15 million pounds of asparagus were harvested, with an economic impact of $30 million for growers and packers. In the spring of 2022, 15 million pounds of Washington asparagus were harvested, but with an economic impact of roughly $27 million. This $3 million dollar deficit was largely due to imported asparagus forcing local growers to drop their prices, just to sell what had been harvested.

The livelihood of our family farms and their workers are at stake when shoppers purchase less-expensive imported asparagus for a variety of reasons. It undercuts the hard work put into each season and the fair wages that workers earn to harvest these labor-intensive crops, and it doesn’t make environmental sense.

The COVID-19 pandemic was incredibly difficult for so many reasons, but during spring 2020, when imports from Mexico and Peru were on pause, the Washington asparagus industry had its best season in nearly a decade. We were able to keep prices fair because people were buying only local asparagus and our growers could harvest later into June, and our state reaped huge economic benefits.

When imports dominate the market during our season, oftentimes we must stop harvesting the first week of June because their crop is priced so low that our growers lose money by harvesting.

Last Thanksgiving, The Seattle Times Editorial Board recognized Washington State with its 300 unique commodities as America’s cornucopia. Within its top crops, our state is one of the most significant national producers of asparagus.

Ours is heralded nationally. We produce tighter, more uniformly packed stalks of superior quality, and our growers go an extra step above USDA standards to offer “Washington Extra Fancy” fresh asparagus. In this respect, Washington is a standout as a supplier. We also pride ourselves on offering thicker asparagus spears, which our growers prefer for their superior taste and texture.

Is local asparagus pricier than imported? Sure, usually. Washington asparagus workers are getting a fair wage and overtime pay for tending to 3,800 planted acres of a crop that can grow as much as 10 inches in one day in peak season. The average Washington asparagus cutter makes at least $25 an hour, which is more than their Mexican and Peruvian counterparts make in a day.

An asparagus farmer must harvest his or her fields of asparagus every single day of the season, about 70 days. Because the tender spears rise from the earth in different places daily and are relatively fragile, each one must be individually hand-cut. The crop’s labor time accounts for about two-thirds of the cost of the bundle you buy.

Also, the short distance from farm to retail makes Washington-produced asparagus the freshest and tastiest available from April through June. Fewer road miles also means less harmful exhaust emitted into the atmosphere (and waterways) and a higher-quality product.

If you love Washington asparagus and care about fair wages and our state’s agricultural diversity, then please commit to buying Washington from April-June to help sustain our industry.

By buying just one extra bundle of Washington asparagus each season, regional consumers can sustain a vital local industry that is currently facing immense pressure. The thousands of local hands from field to market who are responsible for the 2023 Washington asparagus harvest will thank you.