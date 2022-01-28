President Joe Biden says saving the press is critical to democracy.

Washington state’s congressional delegation agrees and is a leader in addressing the journalism crisis. Members are sponsoring key bills, advocating for intervention and raising the issue with nominees to regulatory agencies.

Yet the one relatively tiny piece of legislation proposed to help local newspapers survive in Washington state is being met with indifference, if not a cold shoulder, in its Legislature.

The bill would extend and increase a tax break for newspaper publishers, reducing their business-and-occupation tax to zero. It’s estimated to cost the state about $1 million annually, which is basically nothing in a budget pushing $62 billion over the next biennium.

Yet the bill’s sponsor, Issaquah Democratic Sen. Mark Mullet, told me it’s a struggle to get the measure out of his business, financial services and trade committee.

“Out of all the bills in front of the committee this session, this is one I do not know the vote count for,” Mullet said.

This reflects the broader challenge of building government support to stave off further layoffs while the news industry retools for digital competition and waits for courts and regulators to address unfair competition by Google and Facebook.

Crafting policy that helps while keeping the press independent is the first hurdle. Then there’s the challenge of convincing politicians that it’s worthwhile, especially in an era when “the media” is a lightning rod for partisanship.

States are limited in what they can do to help, but some are stepping up. Washington should join them.

Wisconsin is the latest example. Its GOP-majority Legislature is considering a bipartisan bill that would provide a tax credit to small businesses advertising in local media. It mirrors a feature of the bipartisan Local Journalism Sustainability Act introduced in Congress.

The contrast with Washington’s Legislature is striking, considering the bipartisan effort by its delegation to save the local press system.

Washington is also a rarity in that its major daily papers are still locally owned and haven’t yet fallen into the hands of extractive hedge funds.

The tax preference tied to print production should also appeal to legislators who have done extraordinary things with tax policy to retain and grow other manufacturing businesses.

There was overwhelming public support for extending the tax break when it was reviewed last year by a legislative auditing group.

Yet Republicans on Mullet’s committee aren’t co-sponsoring the bill, and the ranking ones didn’t return my calls seeking comment.

One of them, Sen. Lynda Wilson of the Vancouver area, questioned during a recent meeting why the state should help what appears to her to be a failing business.

They don’t seem as hostile to the bill as a senior Democrat on the committee, though.

Sen. Bob Hasegawa said during last year’s audit review that he’s reluctant to support a tax preference helping papers whose endorsements he doesn’t abide. The largest potential beneficiary is The Seattle Times, which endorsed him several times, but not his daughter’s recent run for Port of Seattle commissioner.

When Mullet’s bill was discussed on Jan. 25, Hasegawa seemed to float a quid pro quo, suggesting that perhaps the measure could be advanced if newspapers would support the state income tax he’s seeking. He didn’t reply to my email seeking comment before deadline.

Next up may be consideration in the House, where Rep. Gerry Pollet, a North Seattle Democrat, is introducing a companion bill.

In the meantime, I suggest a few readings for legislators questioning why this is necessary.

Start with U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell’s October 2020 report, “Local Journalism: America’s Most Trusted News Sources Threatened.”

Consider the collection of reports on the journalism crisis at The Seattle Times’ Save the Free Press web site.

As politicians, they might also enjoy the recently published book “News Hole: The Demise of Local Journalism and Political Engagement.”

The authors, political-science professors Danny Hayes and Jennifer Lawless, write that the “hollowing out of daily newspapers, long the nation’s most vibrant and indispensable sources of community information has had profound consequences for local political engagement.”

Armed with that knowledge, legislators might show the same urgency they’re giving to a tax preference on pallets and shipping material in the retail industry.

The nation’s largest meat company, Tyson, and a national water-bottling company lost a court case challenging collection of sales tax on leased packing materials.

A bill negating that court ruling, and exempting the material from taxation, was opposed by Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration even though it was pitched as environmentally friendly.

That would cost taxpayers nearly twice as much as the newspaper tax preference, but the bill flew through a legislative committee last week with unanimous, bipartisan support.

This isn’t to malign the pallet bill or dismiss healthy debate about tax preferences. I just hope Washington legislators appreciate what’s at stake with local newspapers and how other elected officials are stepping up.