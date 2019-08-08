On Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, Americans across the country went to bed mourning the 20 lives lost in a senseless act of terror in El Paso, Texas. We woke up to news of another tragedy. Nine lives stolen in yet another mass shooting, this time in Dayton, Ohio. Over the same weekend, seven more people were killed and 52 wounded by gunfire in Chicago.

By midweek, nearly 40 lives had ended.

In the wake of these mass shootings, these acts of terror, in Dayton and El Paso, we cannot be silent. We have a gun violence crisis in America, and part of that crisis is mass shootings driven all too often by white nationalism, hate and toxic masculinity.

These shootings are targeted, calculated and planned efforts to kill innocent Americans as the direct result of an ideology built on hate. They are terrorism.

It was time to do something long ago, and it is simply unconscionable that our leaders in Washington, D.C., are on vacation while Americans are dying. We need action, we need it now, and we should not rest until we get it.

The mass shooting in Dayton was at least the 2,193rd mass shooting since Sandy Hook. Those tragedies have claimed at least 2,477 lives and left another 9,168 people wounded.

After Sandy Hook, people across the country and right here in Washington state stood up to say never again. But our elected officials refused to act.

The Alliance for Gun Responsibility was born out of the frustration in response to that inaction. Since then, Washington state has led the nation in adopting evidence-based policies to prevent gun violence.

First, Washingtonians closed the background-check loophole by passing Initiative 594 in 2014. Two years later, Washington became one of the first states in the nation to pass extreme risk protection orders, which allow families and law enforcement to temporarily restrict access to guns for individuals at an elevated risk of harming themselves or others.

Both of these measures are key safeguards that help keep guns out of the hands of people — like the shooters in El Paso and Dayton — who are intent on causing harm.

Last year, Washington voters approved Initiative 1639, the most comprehensive gun violence prevention measure in state history, which strengthened standards for purchasing semi-automatic assault rifles and established a safe storage incentive for all firearms. Also in 2018, Washingtonians also elected a gun responsibility majority in Olympia, leading to the most productive legislative session in state history. The Washington state Legislature passed 10 gun violence prevention bills this session, taking action to prohibit 3D-printed and untraceable firearms and strengthening our hate-crime statutes.

With all this action, Washington is leading the country in state-based gun violence prevention and is a model for what should be happening at the federal level.

We need strong federal gun laws. We need federal action that mirrors what we have already done in Washington state: strong background checks, extreme risk protection orders and tools to remove guns from people we can all agree are at risk of committing violence.

We also need the federal government to treat white nationalist and alt-right hate groups like they would treat any other terrorist group responsible for American deaths.

We must demand more to end the epidemic of gun violence in America.