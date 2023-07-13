As advocates for domestic workers, we understand the desire to put the pandemic behind us. But we would be wise to remember the vulnerabilities it revealed about our society. And we should celebrate progress we are making to address some of the risks the pandemic exposed — including our severe lack of caregiving infrastructure and resources for families.

Due to advances in health care, people are living longer than ever, which also means more people need care than ever before. More than 70% of us — whether due to injury, illness, childbirth, aging or disability — will need help with our meals, dressing, bathing and getting around at some point in our lives.

Washington was the first state in the nation to create a path for the vast majority of middle-income families to access dependable long-term care benefits. WA Cares, an innovative approach a decade in the making, with input from hundreds of stakeholders and rigorous actuarial analysis, finally launched this month. WA Cares is a new worker benefit designed to provide an affordable, flexible way to pay for support when we need help with daily activities of living.

Most of us would like to stay in our own home when the need for help arises, but we lack the support to do so. Our care workforce is severely undervalued, leading to burnout and turnover. That’s one reason why the nearly 1 million unpaid family caregivers in Washington state are stretched to a breaking point.

The vast majority of us don’t have the ability to pay for care. Today, the median American savings account contains less than $5,300, and 32% of us have zero savings, according to the Federal Reserve. Health insurance, disability insurance, workers comp and Medicare do not cover home care or nursing home stays. Private long-term care insurance premiums rise with age, insurance companies charge women more than men and deny coverage to those with preexisting conditions. Households of color have less access to savings mechanisms and have less of a buffer to prepare for care. That’s why 90% of people don’t have private long-term care insurance.

Most folks are caught between a rock and a hard place: either drain your assets and savings completely to qualify for Medicaid or go without the care you need. It’s time to recognize that care workers are essential to working families and our economy. Our loved ones deserve high-quality care and the ability to get that care at home.

WA Cares will be there for Washingtonians, even those with preexisting conditions, those near retirement and those who work part-time. Workers began earning their WA Cares Fund benefits July 1. As soon as 2026, those who have a debilitating event and become eligible for care can start receiving their WA Cares benefit ($36,500 in 2026, which will grow, indexed to inflation). Workers contribute $0.58 per $100 earned only while they are working. Contributions end when workers retire, but benefits keep growing. For example, a 45-year-old worker making $50,000 will contribute an estimated $5,800 if they retire when they are 65. And their WA Cares benefit that grows with inflation will be around $55,000 in 20 years.

When someone needs help with tasks like managing medication, making meals, bathing and dressing, they can tap into WA Cares benefits first before relying on savings to pay for more than 1,000 hours of help from a home care aide, or to pay a family member to be their caregiver. WA Cares can pay for home modifications like ramps, grab bars or a walk-in shower, or medical equipment like a hospital bed or a wheelchair (prices have a wide range but can be several thousand dollars).

Of course WA Cares, like most new programs and policies, will undergo further changes and improvements — like making benefits portable if you move out of state after vesting. Washingtonians should feel proud to live in a state that is taking on one of the most critical challenges of our time. Thirteen states including California, Arizona, Illinois, Michigan and New York are following our lead and considering universal long-term care coverage.

WA Cares is the first step toward dignified, accessible care for this and future generations in our home state and beyond. And that is cause for celebration.