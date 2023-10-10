Washington state-owned forests are managed under the strictest environmental laws and regulations in the world. These forests provide recreation, wildlife habitat, clean air and water, and Washington-made wood products that support over 102,000 workers across the state. Science-based management of these forests helps reduce the risk of severe wildfires while maximizing their ability to sequester and store more carbon to combat climate change.

The benefits of these forests, known as state trust lands, are all worth celebrating. State trust lands are working forests because state and federal laws require that they are managed to support defined beneficiaries, including public schools and community-service providers like fire districts, hospitals and libraries.

Last year, the Washington State Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in Conservation Northwest v. Franz that rejected the plaintiffs’ claims and reaffirmed the Washington Department of Natural Resources’ fiduciary obligation to manage these lands for the benefit of the defined beneficiaries. The court rightfully determined that timber harvests are aligned with the fiduciary obligation to generate much-needed revenue for services that support our kids and keep our communities safe and healthy.

In an Oct. 3 Op-Ed [“Is the state managing its public lands for all Washingtonians? Not yet”] one plaintiff falsely claimed this unequivocal decision as their victory. But the Supreme Court dismissed their claim that DNR should have chosen other competing interests and public viewpoints to reduce harvest levels, at the expense of timber revenue to trust-land beneficiaries.

Those viewpoints seek to further curtail timber harvest on half of the public forest lands available for management. Under a habitat conservation plan, already 50% of state trust lands in Western Washington are off-limits to timber harvest. Additionally, we have millions of acres of unmanaged federally owned lands that have higher rates of tree mortality and severe wildfires that contribute to increased carbon emissions when compared to managed forests.

Washington’s state trust lands make the state a leader in green building materials that require far less energy to produce than steel and concrete. Wood products store carbon for generations, and the continuous cycle of forestry helps ensure these forests are less vulnerable to wildfires, insects, and disease.

Further restricting timber harvests on state trust lands only suits the narrow interests of some and would come at a significant cost to the rest of us — our environment, communities, and the ability of many school districts and public agencies, particularly in rural Washington, to maintain essential services. In a rapidly changing climate, converting state trust lands to unmanaged forests is the wrong solution for sustaining all the values and benefits they provide.

Scientists at the local and international level, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, recognize the climate benefits of forest management, timber harvest and wood products. In its 4th Assessment, the IPCC found that, over the long-term, a forest management strategy “aimed at maintaining or increasing forest carbon stocks, while producing an annual sustained yield of timber, fiber or energy from the forest, will generate the largest sustained mitigation benefit.”

Setting aside more working forests may lead to more imports of wood products, more exports of family-wage jobs, and increased transportation-related emissions. IPCC’s 6th Assessment found that reduced harvest would have the unintended consequence of causing increased harvesting pressure and environmental degradation elsewhere.

One principle of environmentalism is to “think globally, act locally.” We can carefully manage Washington’s forests under the strictest environmental laws and regulations in the world and support jobs and public services. Or we can restrict timber harvesting, switch to more fossil fuel-intensive building materials, and outsource our wood products from places that don’t share our high environmental standards. It is an easy choice to make.