On March 24, Washington’s Supreme Court flashed a bright green light for a long-term capital gains tax. The new tax takes a 7% bite out of individuals’ capital gains beyond $250,000 annually. It excludes real estate and the sale of retirement accounts, along with a few other exemptions. Importantly, it allows most taxpayers to deduct gains from the sale of family-owned small businesses.

However, it applies to the capital gains obtained by both pass-through businesses and so-called disregarded entities. The former includes sole proprietorships, partnerships and S-corporations. The latter includes single member limited liability corporations.

Both types of businesses, which include small retail shops, independent contractors, freelance workers, small law firms and consulting agencies, account for 95% of total businesses in the United States. Assuming that Washington is representative of the rest of the country, this ostensible “excise tax” is going to have a big impact on our state’s economy.

Capital gains taxes on these businesses’ investments affect their invested capital, which is the money they can deploy to run their business and expand. While Washington’s new capital gains tax allows firms to deduct ordinary investments used to offset depreciation such as wear and tear, it will nonetheless reduce a firm’s capital expenditures and R&D investments and increase its labor costs, so these taxes will induce it to invest less and hire less.

Take your favorite neighborhood restaurant. Perhaps its owner sold stocks or bonds to expand its footprint or launch a new jazz bar in the basement or open another location. After paying both the federal and Washington state taxes on their capital gains, they may now lack the necessary income to do any of that or may substantially scale back their plans. For example, if the restaurant’s owner receives $1 million in proceeds after selling stocks or bitcoin, she would owe Washington $68,250 in capital gains taxes on top of whatever federal taxes she’s on the hook for. Given the high rates of inflation nowadays associated with acquiring building permits and hiring contractors who may make these expansion plans a reality, this tax may mean the difference between opening that new bar and hiring a bartender, and doing nothing.

Other distortions engendered by capital gains taxes may include a firm trying to offset capital gains with capital losses, therefore hastening the sale of assets it may have otherwise hung onto and timing their sale to reduce its tax liabilities. Conversely, a business may try to hang onto assets it would otherwise shed to avoid paying capital gains taxes.

Granted, the new capital gains tax does not pertain to large C-corporations such as Microsoft and Amazon. Yet, it is precisely the pass-through businesses and disregarded entities that hold their invested capital in the U.S. and in the form of American securities such as Treasuries or stocks and thus are very vulnerable to this tax, as opposed to large corporations that may do so in international tax havens.

Similarly, most venture capital funds are limited partnerships and, therefore, the individuals who pool their capital in these funds owe individual income taxes once the profits are distributed, including those on capital gains. To the extent that this tax decreases the incentives to use venture capital to finance innovation in our state, this may harm our state’s future productivity or at least hurt our prospects as a hub for startups, even if the innovation happens elsewhere and eventually makes its way back to Washington.

Add to this the types of foregone capital investments associated with small businesses such as neighborhood restaurants and we may never know what new goods and services we are missing out on had there not been a tax, or we may end up paying higher prices for the goods and services we already enjoy; and fewer jobs may likewise be created.

It may also mean that fewer small businesses are born, and more small businesses die prematurely. Or, similarly, more businesses leaving town for states without capital gains taxes.

Plus, the fear that the Washington Supreme Court ruling will open the door to future taxes, including taxing C-corporations’ capital gains in the form of a corporate income tax, may lead to several chilling effects. It may deter larger businesses from being born. Keep incumbent businesses from expanding or moving into our state. Precipitate those businesses leaving the state, even if they already hold a lot of their investment capital offshore.

Of course, it is a matter of degree: The businesses affected by the new capital gains tax can adapt and those firms that have fixed, non-redeployable assets and cannot leave the state will stay put but simply get smaller or be less profitable and less efficient. They will find ways around this.

At the state level, however, the size of the pie may shrink (if everything else stays constant), unless the increased early education funding and new school construction that is supposed to occur in the wake of this tax is a boon for human capital and will make workers more productive, therefore offsetting the distortions outlined above.

Only time will tell, as these effects will be considerably delayed. And more and better education could always be financed with increased revenues from increased sales taxes associated with faster economic growth, which may have been more likely in the absence of this tax.