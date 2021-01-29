I am a Washington state voter, and I want to give my thanks and commend Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera-Beutler for their principled stand in the House by voting for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

I know this was not an easy decision, and both politically and personally risky. It was a brave decision. I am sorry they now have to endure the scorn of the more radical members of their party.

Hopefully, the best is yet to come for our nation. It is votes that support our democracy by leaders like Newhouse and Herrera-Beutler that help to ensure that.

Ann Morgan, Everett