Make this Election Day a day of remembrance and change.

If you want to memorialize the lives of George Floyd and all of the forgotten, nameless George Floyds throughout all generations, and of all races, genders and religions, register, then vote.

If you want a revolution, register, then vote.

If you wish to overturn something, overturn voting restrictions.

If you wish to tear down something, tear down your adversaries’ misconceptions. Prove them wrong by showing that you can both take over the streets, and coordinate your efforts to register and vote.

If you wish to destroy something, destroy your oppressors’ beliefs that they are in control, and that your vote is too small to make a difference.

In November, rise up and cry out in full voice that America will no longer tolerate a government filled with self-serving scoundrels pretending to be guardian angels.

Make this Election Day a day of remembrance and change, a national holy day, spoken of by generations to come as the day when Americans came out to vote, overcoming this raging plague upon our land.

Make this Election Day a day of mighty change and powerful reckoning. Register, then vote.

Alan Schwartz, M.D., Edmonds