We must forge a sustainable immigration plan, then merge it with efforts to assist troubled countries. Many experts implicate our country in the economic and social decay from which immigrants at our southern border flee.

“Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

In school we read the stirring poem “The New Colossus.” Then we studied the waves of migrants to the United States. The Chinese. The Germans. The Irish. The Russian Jews. The world is much more populated today than it was in 1883 when Emma Lazarus penned the words that grace the Statue of Liberty. Education, however, has not kept up. My classmates and I were left with the glorious metaphor of the melting pot. We never learned about complicated immigration quotas.

'My Take' Got something to say about a topic in the news? We’re looking for personal essays with strong opinions. Send your submission of no more than 500 words to oped@seattletimes.com with the subject line “My Take.”

There may be valid reasons why our country can no longer accommodate every tempest-tossed person. Too many immigrants might imperil the social safety net some already question whether we can afford. Or overburden our natural resources. Whatever the reasons, my generation needs an explanation as to why we’ve discontinued our welcoming tradition. Once that is decided, then teach us what America’s values are now.

Can we first agree there’s no valid reason to discontinue empathy?

If we cannot take in everyone who desperately needs refuge, we can keep faith with our immigrant ancestors by wishing that we could. The lucky accident of birthplace gives us the legal right to be here. It doesn’t make us more deserving of free speech and opportunity. We shouldn’t tolerate demonizing of refugees or would-be immigrants. Yearning to breathe free or seeking a better life is human, not aggression against already-Americans.

We do need a secure border; we should use the most effective methods against illegal immigration and drug smuggling. We must also allocate the resources required for humane treatment of those we deter. Separating children from their parents at the border is shameful. We need to do whatever it takes to reunite those families. Our country’s reputation and our collective conscience depend on it.

Next, we need a national discussion about how we choose who and how many can become new Americans. This shouldn’t be obscure legislation. We shouldn’t admit only those we calculate have the talent and entrepreneurship to contribute to U.S. GDP. That strictly utilitarian view of humanity would be inconsistent with our values.

We must forge a sustainable immigration plan, then merge it with efforts to assist troubled countries. Many experts implicate our country in the economic and social decay from which immigrants at our southern border flee.

For example, the drug trade to our country contributes to gang violence in Central America. If we acknowledge our role in causing or solving the root reason for immigrating, we’ll do more than plaster a Band-Aid or a wall on the problem.

America has an opportunity to demonstrate greatness. This is our moment to make a morally centered and pragmatic move. We must invest in our era’s version of The Marshall Plan. Working with prosperous allies, we can create a more egalitarian global society and reduce migration for economic and safety reasons.

Please, let’s think beyond the wall, and even our borders, and start debating what might lead to international order.