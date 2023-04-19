Washington has the biggest ferry fleet in the country for a very good reason. Puget Sound cuts the western side of the state in half and its waters are studded with a string of gorgeous islands that can be reached only by boat.

In other words, our ferries are not just tourist attractions, they are links in the transportation system as vital as any urban freeway or farm-to-market road. Yet, despite their necessity, state politicians habitually treat them with neglect until things get so bad that they rush to apply a tardy fix that fails to resolve the ferry system’s perennial crisis.

The Bremerton-to-Seattle ferry ran aground a few days ago when the boat lost power. It was just another reminder that most of the ferry fleet is old and in constant need of repair. It was also a reminder that, big as the state fleet may be, it is not big enough. When a ferry has to be taken out of service, there often is no replacement available to fill in.

Even when there are enough boats to cover all the runs, there are frequently not enough crew members to staff all the boats. As a result, runs get cancelled. If a person wants to get from Bremerton to Seattle and ferry service is disrupted, drivers can always take the long drive down to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and eventually get where they want to go. When ferries break down or crew fails to show up in the San Juans Islands, though, people are simply stranded.

The Legislature has finally provided $1.5 billion to build replacement boats, but the money and the construction of new ferries will be spread over 16 years. That means, for the next several years, we can expect more of our half-century-old ferries to break down more often, more boats running behind schedule and more people delayed and frustrated, if not stuck without a way to get to or from home.

It did not have to be this way, but generations of state officials never cared enough to be good captains of our fleet.

