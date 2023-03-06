In 2020, 23.9 out of every 100 workers in Amazon’s DuPont distribution center in Pierce County fell victim to a serious injury.

Let us say that again. Nearly a quarter of all workers at the warehouse were injured seriously. That’s one of the highest injury rates in the country. Those injuries range from carpal tunnel to back sprains to more debilitating musculoskeletal disorders from doing strenuous tasks and repetitive motions for hours.

These are our friends, family members and neighbors living in our state. They should not experience life-threatening injuries, constant pain, and punishing health care costs just for trying to make a decent wage and provide for their families.

Injury rates at the DuPont fulfillment center have skyrocketed since 2017 and are more severe than other Amazon fulfillment centers in the country. Workers are forced to operate at a relentless pace, rushing to fulfill productivity quotas or “targets” that can extend to hundreds of items to scan and heavy boxes to lift. These quotas are often hidden and not fully divulged to workers by employers, creating an atmosphere of fear and paranoia of being fired without warning.

These warehouses are some of the most dangerous places to work in the state and have gone unregulated for far too long. That is why we are sponsoring Senate Bill 5348 and House Bill 1762, common-sense solutions that require employers to be transparent about their use of quotas with workers and safety regulators, and prohibits quotas from interfering with meal and rest breaks and exposure to health and safety hazards.

The rate of injury at Amazon is so high that, when other warehouse companies appealed to the state Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) to remove Amazon from their workers’ compensation insurance category, their rates went down an astonishing 20%, The Seattle Times reported. That huge gulf represents how much more often the Amazon’s warehousing model leads workers to be injured in contrast to the rest of the warehousing industry.

Advertising

And Amazon, now the largest employer in the state, knows this is a problem. After reporting in 2021 by The Seattle Times and The Center for Investigative Reporting revealed the company was deliberately misleading the public about the prevalence and nature of workplace injuries, an L&I investigation into the DuPont facility found the employer did not sufficiently prevent workplace health and safety hazards. This resulted in a $7,000 citation, another of which was issued in December 2021 for similar safety hazards at the Sumner warehouse.

Far from mending its ways, Amazon has put up “considerable resistance” to further investigations, according to court filings from the Attorney General’s Office, uncovered by Business Insider. State safety inspectors at the Kent and DuPont distribution centers were refused entry into the warehouses and workers were instructed not to comply. Investigations continued only after a warrant was granted by a King County Superior Court judge at the Attorney General’s request.

Fresh reporting from The Seattle Times further illustrates the need for safety reforms at Amazon as more and more workplace safety organizations investigate the warehouse giant.

These practices have gone unregulated for far too long, and we must take action by passing SB 5348 and HB 1762 this session. Not only is it a moral obligation to create a safe work environment for workers in warehouses across Washington, it is a constitutional one. Our state’s constitution specifically requires that the Legislature protect employees from dangerous working conditions and workplace hazards. It is literally our job to take action.

Similar legislation has passed in the state of California and New York and is being considered in Minnesota, New Jersey and elsewhere, too. This is a chance for Washington to lead by building a more safe, more transparent and more just economy for all. We urge our colleagues to join us in protecting people who work extremely hard from further serious injury.