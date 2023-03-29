A proposal to create a journalism fellowship program in Washington state is progressing in the Legislature.

The Senate’s proposed budget includes a line earmarking $2.4 million of the state’s workforce education funding for “the development and operation of a journalism fellowship program focused on civic affairs.”

This is the work of state Sen. Karen Keiser, who wants to create a program modeled on one in California that places graduating journalism students at temporary reporting jobs.

The idea is to train workers, support higher education journalism programs and help fill gaps in local reporting created by the steep decline of local news organizations.

Keiser, a Des Moines Democrat and Senate President Pro Tempore, kept the bill language brief. Details of the program would be developed by Washington State University and an advisory group.

It’s not a done deal, though. The program isn’t in the House budget proposal and needs to make it through the chambers’ budget negotiations.

Microsoft support: Microsoft is backing a new global program to help independent news outlets become more financially sustainable.

This broadens the Redmond company’s work in recent years to support local news in the U.S. and help the industry develop new business models.

In an announcement keyed to President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy this week, Microsoft said it’s partnering with the U.S. Agency for International Development and Internews to develop the “Media Viability Accelerator.”

The accelerator is an online platform to help media outlets become more sustainable “through access to market insights and business solutions,” Teresa Hutson, Microsoft vice president, technology and corporate responsibility, said in the announcement.

Microsoft joins several other organizations backing the project by Internews, a California-based nonprofit supporting international media development.

The company did not immediately quantify its financial contribution to the project. Hutson said the support includes dollars, technology and in-kind services to develop the platform.

Hutson said the goal is to produce a platform where publishers could go and figure out what models other organizations are using. They could enter data about their outlet to test different models.

The platform will also connect news outlets to tools and resources, such as potential partners, advisers, advertisers, investors and funders.

Internews aims to register up to 500 media outlets within six months, particularly in “low-resource countries and emerging democracies.”

Although Microsoft is building the platform it will be agnostic, she said, and not funnel people to the company’s own services.

In the U.S., Microsoft began supporting pilot projects in 2020 to develop funding models for local news outlets in small and rural communities such as Yakima.

Hutson said the company was looking for ways to build on that work and extend its reach and the Media Viability Accelerator makes it international.

“This is a really great way to create some infrastructure for news everywhere, it gives us some ability to scale with partnerships,” she said.

Microsoft President Brad Smith was scheduled to discuss the viability program during the summit today, in a virtual chat with USAID Administrator Samantha Power and Internews CEO Jeanne Bourgault.

“Independent journalism is essential to a healthy and vibrant democracy, but technology has unfortunately eroded traditional ad-based business models,” Smith said in a release. “Our hope is that this AI-powered data aggregation and visualization tool will offer media outlets the kind of market intelligence they need to be financially successful.”

Texas Observer saved: News that the Texas Observer, a famed, left-leaning investigative magazine, is shutting down prompted a surge of donations this week.

As of Wednesday morning, $263,702 was given to an online fundraising campaign set up by former Observer managing editor James Canup to support employees losing their jobs.

That helped convince the publisher, the nonprofit Texas Democracy Foundation, to reverse its decision to end the Observer’s nearly 70 year run.

In a note posted at GoFundMe, Canup said the donations will be given to the foundation if it continues publishing. He said that he hopes the nonprofit “will, upon seeing the massive and generous public response to this appeal, reverse its decisions to lay off staff and cease publication.”

The show of support is great but nowhere near enough to maintain a staff of 17. Still, it was enough to convince the board of the foundation to vote unanimously to continue publishing the Observer, the Texas Tribune reported Wednesday afternoon.

Still outstanding is the question of how much philanthropy can do to sustain both existing and new entrants in America’s news ecosystem. It’s become a cornerstone for all manner of news outlets and some see it as key to resolving the local journalism crisis.

Texas is a model in some ways. It has extraordinary benefactors supporting standout news ventures, including the nonprofit Texas Tribune and a new Houston news nonprofit with $20 million in launch funding. The Observer will be another test of whether there’s enough of this charity to go around.

