The trauma of sex trafficking lasts a lifetime. Many are moved to help our children who are preyed upon, but the impacts on survivors do not stop when they turn 18 years old. Many of these children experience sex trafficking or the residual trauma from sex trafficking well into their adult years.

It is on us to ensure that they have continual support.

Every year that someone is trafficked, their options are increasingly narrowed. This is exhibited through trauma, poverty, stigma, criminal history, lack of education, debilitating medical conditions or lack of other basic social supports.

A report from 2020 found 89% of reporting victims in Washington were first trafficked when they were children. Too many of these survivors say they were coerced to stay in the sex trade and engage in unwanted sexual acts because they could not find services to meet their complex needs without being stigmatized or further traumatized.

This lack of support often keeps vulnerable adults in dangerous and violent human trafficking situations. Last year, Washington Against Sexual Exploitation (WASE Forward) identified just 30 programs statewide that provide services to sex trafficking and exploitation survivors. Several of these agencies operate on shoestring budgets of $600,000 to $700,000 and most of their programs have been in operation for less than a decade.

A survey of just six of these providers found that they assisted 2,561 clients in the past two years. This number may contain duplicates for individuals who accessed more than one provider — yet the data is clear: There is a high demand and inadequate funding for services that help our adults who have been trafficked.

Working alongside survivors, those in the commercial sex trades and other experts, we have created a bill to address this urgent need. Senate Bill 5114 (HB 1089 in the House) would create the first statewide network of healing, support and transition services to meet the complex needs of adults with lived experiences of sex trafficking. It will direct the Office of Crime Victims Advocacy to administer money from the state’s general fund to advocacy, safety planning, housing and relocation, substance use disorder treatment and other trauma-informed services.

Control and coercion often keep people from escaping their traffickers. Therefore, it is essential that providers give clients the freedom to determine their own needs and goals. That includes letting them decide and choose from a menu of services what support and healing may look like for them.

Traffickers degrade and destroy their victims’ self-esteem to keep them dependent. By employing survivors to help lead these services, clients will feel seen and heard, deeply known, and respected so that they, too, can overcome challenges.

Sex trafficking survivors make outstanding contributions to our state. They serve our communities, earn degrees, support families, own homes and lead organizations. As a state, we must invest in their healing, support and transitions.