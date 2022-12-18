Governments from across the globe recently came together in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), to identify the next steps the world’s governments must take to address the worsening impacts of climate change. But it isn’t just federal governments who will ensure we meet our global climate goals. States are also vitally important.

Earlier this month, I traveled to COP27 with a delegation of state legislators from across the U.S. hosted by the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators. We worked to shine a light on the way our home states are leading efforts to combat climate change, set model policies, and equitably transition to a clean energy economy. In the wake of consequential midterm elections and a new report that the U.S. has warmed 68% faster than the planet as a whole, U.S. states are more ready than ever to lead in the passage and implementation of strong climate policy.

Some may be still asking why state governments matter in the fight against global climate change. After all, addressing climate change will require an all-hands-on-deck approach with buy-in from all nations. But local and state climate policy solutions are critical to ensure bold progress that can be replicated in other towns and countries.

The impacts of climate change are not uniform and result in different burdens depending on where one lives — even within the United States. In 2022 alone, the U.S. has experienced costly and life-threatening heat waves, droughts and hurricanes. Many, if not all, of these events have been fueled by climate change. Here in Washington, our communities are no strangers to many of these events. Every year, we contend with more wildfires, flooding, landslides, species decline and the impacts of sea level rise and acidification.

It is crucial that states like Washington be a part of the climate solution equation because we can craft policy in a way that accounts for regional and state-specific climate impacts. Not to mention, states have continually been at the forefront of American climate action by passing policies to comprehensively reduce emissions, commit to 100% renewable energy, expand climate-friendly transportation systems and advance nature-based climate solutions — like planting trees or seaweed. States will also play a leading role in determining how funds from the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are invested into climate priorities.

The policies we pass in our states have served and will continue to serve as a road map for federal and international climate policy. That’s why we in the Washington state Legislature established a cap and invest program that will enable massive investments in decarbonizing our economies; passed a forward-thinking transportation package that invests in transit, ferry hybridization, and the much-needed multimodal options of the future; began implementing the Healthy Environment for All Act, embedding climate justice outcomes into our state agencies to reduce the legacy pollution that disproportionately impacts communities; and — a personal favorite — my Kelp Forest and Eelgrass Meadows initiative that seeks to replant and remediate 10,000 acres of this crucial sea habitat by 2040.

We’ve done so much, but there’s more urgent action required. It was an honor to take part in roundtable discussions and panels with some of the world’s top climate leaders at COP27 and to highlight the work we are doing right here in our Washington. In relation to the rest of the world, our state may be relatively small, but our potential impact on climate policy is not. The actions we take today to rein in climate-harming pollution, manage our waste stream, conserve open spaces, and collaborate with people from every level of community organizing and public service will ensure a resilient future for every Washingtonian and set an example for all levels of government across our planet.