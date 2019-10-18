In an era where democracy is being attacked by authoritarian thugs and undermined by scurrilous politicians who care only about their own personal advantage and political power, our right to vote feels more precious than ever.

This week, local voters will receive ballots in the mail for the November election. In Seattle, all seven city council positions will be on the line. Voters in the suburbs will be picking their own council members and mayors, and Metropolitan King County Council slots are also in the mix. We are being asked to give thumbs up or down to another crackpot anti-tax scheme from Tim Eyman, as well as a long list of other ballot measures.

It may be a lot to wade through and study to make smart choices, but it is not only worth the effort, it is a sacred act of citizenship that we should all be eager and proud to fulfill.

