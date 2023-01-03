By the time voters went to the polls in 2022, the choices were clear here in Washington state.

During every commercial break, a political advertisement appeared asking people to choose a path forward on the pressing issues of our day: inflation, housing, public safety, access to abortion and addressing the climate crisis. The election was framed to voters as a referendum on the direction of our state under Democratic leadership.

When people finally had a chance to end the noise and have their say, a majority delivered a strong message about their views on our progress as a state and their wish to continue to build on that success.

By returning every single Democratic incumbent and even growing the majorities in both state legislative chambers, voters sent a clear message on a range of issues. They voted for expanded access to quality, affordable child care. They want leaders who will act on climate change, and they appreciate sending their kids to the nation’s best public schools. They recognized that their communities are safer when we prioritize investments in police training, behavioral health and gun violence prevention, and when we work on real solutions to issues like homelessness, rather than playing politics with it.

This is a validation of the path our Democratic leadership has been on since we retook the Senate majority five years ago. While challenges still exist for many Washingtonians and there is certainly work left to do, voters see and support the progress that we have made — and they want more.

While Democrats are clearly in the majority, our state Legislature, unlike the other Washington, has a solid track record of bipartisan success. Last year, 95% of the bills that passed the Legislature were bipartisan, up slightly from 93% in 2021. But make no mistake, while working across the aisle is always our first choice, we will never sacrifice our values. On key issues that are vital for the people of our state and where the people of this state are clearly supportive, like access to reproductive health services and preventing gun violence, we will lead even if our Republican colleagues choose to sit on the sidelines.

When the Legislature reconvenes on Jan. 9 for the 2023 session, our agenda will reflect what we heard from voters.

We need to expand our supply of affordable housing and our investments made through the Housing Trust Fund, increase the number of behavioral health professionals so people can get the care they need, and continue to help Washington’s small businesses recover and thrive.

We will craft fiscally responsible budgets that fund the services people count on, like a great K-12 education for every student and high quality health care, while also maintaining the strongest credit rating in state history, earned under Democratic leadership. We will build on progress we have made on early learning and child care, with the continued implementation of the Fair Start Act. And we will continue our work to get things right on public safety, gun violence prevention and helping folks through the drug addiction challenges faced by too many Washingtonians.

When voters expanded our Democratic majorities this year, validating the progress we’ve made and the path we’re on for the future, they voiced trust in our values and policies that put people first. We will honor that trust, and together, continue to make progress for all.