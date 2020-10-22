If you care about your health, vote for climate action.

As a family-practice doctor, it’s my job to talk to patients about health risks and how to minimize them. That’s why I joined thousands of doctors and nurses from every state to sign the “Dear Patients” open letter to America’s patients.

It warns our patients and our communities that your health is on the ballot this November. We are in a climate-health emergency. Although the particular illnesses vary by region, everyone is at risk. Here in the West, this was brought home recently by extreme wildfires and air pollution.

We must transition to clean energy and reduce emissions substantially within the next decade. The good news is that clean energy will provide enormous health benefits immediately by cleaning the air we breathe.

Vote in November for leaders who will solve climate change. A vote for climate is a vote for your health and the health of those you love.

Ashley C. Lindell, M.D., Seattle