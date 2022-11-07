Summary: Democracy is on the ballot, even in WA

Chatter: For a serious threat to American democracy in the midterm elections, one need look no further than Washington’s 3rd Congressional District where Joe Kent, the Republican candidate, wants to take the utterly credible House investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and twist it into a wild-goose chase driven by ludicrous allegations that the FBI was behind the whole thing.

Kent seems to have encountered no preposterous right-wing conspiracy theory that he cannot believe. If his candidacy were an aberration, there might be little to worry about, but Kent is typical of a great many GOP candidates all across the country who deny that President Joe Biden won the presidency and are often vocal about their willingness to skew the election system so that Republican-controlled legislatures can proclaim election winners, no matter who the majority of voters have picked.

A few days ago, President Biden issued a stark warning that “ultra-MAGA” Republicans pushing former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie about rigged elections are undermining the voting process. “American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election,” Biden said. “Make no mistake: Democracy is on the ballot for all of us.”

Biden, former President Barack Obama and many other Democrats have been making the same argument on the campaign trail, but polling among swing voters indicates that those folks are not taking the warnings seriously, largely because they cannot imagine that democracy in the United States can really disappear.

That is a serious failure of imagination.

It is not as if it has not happened before. For a century, one section of the country, the South, operated under an empty edifice of democracy that was enforced by vigilante violence. There are candidates running for office this year who would be eager to install that kind of single-party, conservative white Christian rule in all 50 states.

