What has happened to our incredible city? I watched Wednesday night as bands of “protesters” again went through downtown smashing windows, spraying graffiti, targeting businesses.

Protesting is fine, rampant destruction is not. The bands of protesters led, and the police followed. What kind of tactic is that? I suggest the Seattle City Council take a drive through our once vibrant and dynamic city. What you will see is a sad reflection of where we are today. Looking in the rearview mirror reflects where we were many years ago: lively, peaceful, clean, the city everybody wanted to move to. No more. Seattle is on life support. What are we going to do?

Pat Borchers, Seattle