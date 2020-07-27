This past week, we have been celebrating the life of an American giant who was the embodiment of moral courage. We do him a dishonor if we resort to graffiti, bricks and fire bombs to communicate our righteous anger toward the fascist manipulators who threaten all that is best in our country.

I am an old man — I recently turned 80 — who has learned from decades of progressive activism that the ends never justify the means. Violence, arson, damage and theft will only provide footage for President Donald Trump’s commercials. U.S. Rep. John Lewis taught us that the only victory that matters is a moral victory.

Don’t fall into Trump’s trap.

Richard Young, Bellevue