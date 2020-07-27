Wake up, Seattle. These violent Youth Liberation Front protesters have nothing whatsoever to do with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Pastor E.D. Mondaine, head of the NAACP in Portland, has spoken out about this, as have BLM members in Oakland, California, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The stated goal of these (nearly all-white) anarchists is to “bring the revolution” through violent means. It’s time for BLM and political leaders in Seattle to speak out and suspend the legitimate protests until the anarchists stop their mayhem.

Aaron Thomas, Seattle