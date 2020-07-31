Re: “Push for House vote to protect Native Women” [July 28, Northwest]:

Legislation to protect Native American women and girls from violence, Savanna’s Act and the Not Invisible Act, have passed the U.S. Senate but are awaiting a vote in the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, the House has passed legislation to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) with strong tribal provisions. H.R.1585 expands the list of crimes over which tribes would have jurisdiction to include sexual assault, sex trafficking, stalking, assault on law enforcement officers and child abuse, in addition to domestic violence.

Two VAWA reauthorization bills have been introduced in the Senate, but only one, S.2843, introduced by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., largely parallels the House bill with strong tribal jurisdiction provisions. (S. 2920, introduced by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is missing some of these crucial protections for tribes, and would also roll back tribal provisions enacted in the last VAWA statute.)

I hope that our Washington state congressional delegation will work together in a bipartisan fashion to make sure that these bills are passed by both houses of Congress before the end of the year.

Jonathan W. Brown, Seattle