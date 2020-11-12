I was a Seattle Veterans Affairs doctor for about six years. Some have been there far longer, but I was there long enough to have witnessed the sacrifices of so many veterans who gave so much to serve and protect our democracy, including our right to vote and to have our votes count without interference or obstruction.

On Veterans Day Wednesday, President Donald Trump stood at Arlington National Cemetery before the rows of graves adorned by symbols representing all religions and persons of all races, ideologies and genders.

I hope that President Trump will be inspired by these soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. May he appreciate that there is no shame in sacrifice or in having tried and fallen short; may he realize there is honor in serving the will of the people as governed by the laws of the Constitution; and may he find the courage to begin a smooth transition of power — understanding that the power of sacrifice sometimes includes the sacrifice of power.

Alan Schwartz, M.D. Edmonds