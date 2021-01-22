Re: “A safe, speedy return to classrooms” [Jan. 20, Opinion]:

The editorial urges the safe reopening of schools, and everyone knows this is essential to families and students. But first, the full vaccination of all school staff must be prioritized. This has to include teachers, custodians, office and cafeteria staff, assistants and school bus drivers — anyone working in contact with students and who want the vaccine.

While some districts in the state may have fewer positive cases, in our large urban districts the danger of COVID-19 transmission is still serious. Before teachers and staff are to return to the classroom, they must be allowed to protect themselves with vaccination.

Susan Ward, Seattle