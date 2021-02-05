It has become clear that parents and students now recognize teachers as essential workers. Consequently, teachers must be vaccinated before returning to the front lines.
Teachers want to be in the classroom with their students. Teachers also need to feel safe returning home to their own families. Remember, students may be in class two or three days a week; teachers are present every day.
Mitzi Gimberg, Kent
