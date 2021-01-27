I’m glad to hear our governor and spouse have received their COVID-19 vaccines and done so in front of journalists to build confidence. I’d be more impressed had one of them done that, and the other waited and, just as publicly, tried to schedule his or hers via the web like the rest of us. Now that would have been interesting, and perhaps eye opening, for our governor. It’s truly a hot-mess process that he clearly doesn’t understand.

Until you’ve sat in front of a device for hours trying to schedule for yourself or older relatives, finally getting almost through the process, only to be kicked or timed out and having to start all over reentering data can you truly appreciate the needless stress and frustration. Our governor should see that firsthand.

As happy as we are to see vaccines starting, we’ve had 10 months to get ready. We should be better than this.

Carolyn Kelly, Seattle