Danny Westneat’s idea of a National Teachers Vaccine Day is brilliant! [“Pandemic isolation has been brutal for schools. The best idea for 2021 is the exact opposite.” [Dec. 30, Local].

How can we get this straightforward solution in front of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris? They know something big has to be done and be done soon on all fronts, but doing this one thing could be a game changer. And reading that at the current vaccination pace it will take 10 years to vaccinate 80% of the population is alarming.

Here’s to big ideas!

Maura T. Callahan, Snoqualmie