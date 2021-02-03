Re: “Children need to be back in school” [Feb 1, Opinion]:

David Brooks makes great arguments for opening schools. What he doesn’t address is the safety of teachers. Schools should be open but not before all teachers are vaccinated. They are essential workers. They need to be safe. They need to be a priority. We don’t need to sacrifice our teachers to save our children’s education. Get the teachers vaccinated and get our kids back to school.

Dorothy Simpson, Redmond